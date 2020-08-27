Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,552 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises about 7.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Nuance Communications worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.05. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

