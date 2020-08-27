NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $505.13. 7,893,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

