NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of NVIDIA worth $2,496,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,043,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,329,430,000 after acquiring an additional 441,918 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $505.13. 7,893,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.88 and its 200 day moving average is $336.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

