Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stake Cut by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 124,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OCSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,291. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

