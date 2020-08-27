Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.03)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $800-803 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.74 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.44. 2,686,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,939. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $226.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.26.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

