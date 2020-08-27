Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

OKTA stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.44. 2,686,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,939. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

