Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Ooma updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,583. The company has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.