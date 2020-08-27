Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.80

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

OXINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

