Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $901.08 million.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.32-1.35 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $263.44 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.23.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

