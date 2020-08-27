Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,752 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $63,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 14.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 104,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,181,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,321. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $207.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BofA Securities increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.