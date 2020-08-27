PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.38. 79,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 132,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.10.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Tel Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PC Tel by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

