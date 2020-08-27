Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 394,462 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,462 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 5.84% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $179,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,818,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,124,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,475,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,947,000 after buying an additional 383,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,611,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after buying an additional 312,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. 1,260,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,187. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

