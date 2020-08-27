Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 511 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $254,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 146,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $139,683,000 after buying an additional 144,063 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

