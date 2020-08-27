Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 14,200 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 40.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 372,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.73. 13,651,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,481,355. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

