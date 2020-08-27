Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,464 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,006,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

