Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 7.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $27,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $93.31. 1,407,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

