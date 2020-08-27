QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic stock remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 67,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

