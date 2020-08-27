Quilter Plc Acquires 6,448 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Facebook by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,174,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,736,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 143,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Facebook by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 517,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,173,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

