Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 3,798,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

