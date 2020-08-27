Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $209.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,611 shares of company stock worth $80,505,799 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

