Quilter Plc Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,315 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.77. 1,922,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $520,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

