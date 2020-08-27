Quilter Plc Has $2.70 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $86.27. 3,252,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

