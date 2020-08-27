Quilter Plc Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,903 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.80. 42,096,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,365,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

