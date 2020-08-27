Quilter Plc Has $30.09 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 10,923,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

