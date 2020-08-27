Quilter Plc Has $6.53 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.
In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
