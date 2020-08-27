Quilter Plc Has $6.53 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

