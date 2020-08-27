Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.37. 704,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

