Quilter Plc Purchases 11,887 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quilter Plc grew its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 125.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.79. 3,853,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,237. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

