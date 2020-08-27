Quilter Plc Purchases 447 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.1% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $15.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,628.52. 1,565,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,521.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,384.11. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.