Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 12% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) traded up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.81. 2,221,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,766,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.
