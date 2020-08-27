QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0005

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 4% lower against the dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $489.10 and $24.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.