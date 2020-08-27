Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,575 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cabana LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,250,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 178,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $84.60. 296,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

