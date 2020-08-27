Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 394,781 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,260,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 52.9% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,505. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $351.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

