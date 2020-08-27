Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,628.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,524.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,385.10. The company has a market cap of $1,107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,652.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

