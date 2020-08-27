Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Has $206,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

MMM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.08. 2,325,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

