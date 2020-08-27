Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $462,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Nike comprises approximately 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Nike by 556.3% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $112.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,215. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

