Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,317,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

