Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.8% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after buying an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after acquiring an additional 324,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

