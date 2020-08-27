Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,595,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,628,359. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

