Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 560 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 963,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 33.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 673,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 10,923,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.