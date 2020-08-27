Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 690 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $346.36. 2,220,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.48 and a 200-day moving average of $311.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $347.74. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

