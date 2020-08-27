Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

