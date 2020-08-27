Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 157.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $212,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.13. 7,893,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $516.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

