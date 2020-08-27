Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 123,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). Reading International had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

