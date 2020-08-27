Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MannKind (MNKD)

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

8/13/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

8/8/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

8/1/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

7/31/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

7/14/2020 – MannKind had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.20. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Get MannKind Co alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,948. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.