Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

8/6/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 414,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,722. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

Get Natera Inc alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $40,894.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,490,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,023 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $43,354.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 308,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,056,746. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.