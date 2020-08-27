Reviewing Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) & 3M (NASDAQ:MMM)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -110.80% -145.12% -39.55% 3M 16.38% 46.86% 11.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $24.08 million 0.58 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.62 3M $32.14 billion 2.94 $4.57 billion $9.10 18.03

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92

Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 153.96%. 3M has a consensus target price of $167.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

3M beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

