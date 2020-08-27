Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
