SafeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $61.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $61.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00064012 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00732857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01506115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,449.64 or 1.00925886 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00147180 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

