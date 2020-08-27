salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.5% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $63,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,895 shares of company stock valued at $145,744,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $276.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,763,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,513. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $278.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

