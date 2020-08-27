Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

EMR traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

